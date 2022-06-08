MANILA -- Lara Quigaman took to social media to express her sadness as some people continue to make fun of others' heartaches.

In an Instagram post, the beauty queen-turned-actress reminded the public to be "kind," following the circulation of jokes and memes related to recent celebrity breakups.

"Recently, ang daming balita ng hiwalayan, away, etc. Nakakalungkot, pero mas nakakalungkot na maraming tao are making memes and jokes out of it," she said. "And what's worse, others pa are waiting for other relationships to fail!"

"Marco cried on both of our weddings, sa unang kasal pa nga namin sa Vancouver, humagulgol siya. Does that mean maghihiwalay kami dahil lang umiyak ang asawa ko sa kasal namin? And are some people really waiting and hoping for that to happen?" she added.

Quigaman has been married to actor Marco Alcaraz for almost 12 years.

The former Miss International admitted that marriage is "not easy," and said they always "pray that we will never be complacent and think we are alright when we are not."

"We are not perfect and we know that there will be temptations and challenges all the time, and we can only rely on God's grace to keep us from falling and failing," she said.

Quigaman ended her post by reminding her social media followers to be more sensitive before making such jokes about failed relationships and marriages.

"With all these news of loss and break-ups, let us be kinder. Let us put ourselves in their shoes and imagine what it would be like if people made a joke out of our heartache," she said.