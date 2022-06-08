Reigning Miss Eco International Kathleen Paton is currently in Vietnam to attend a national pageant.

The Filipina beauty queen will join the coronation night of Miss Eco Vietnam, and will be staying in the Southeast Asian country for a week.

"We made it to Vietnam... One thing I can say is the people here are so nice and always smiling," she said in an Instagram post.

"I had the most amazing time speaking to the candidates of Miss Eco Vietnam and they're the sweetest girls. Thank you for welcoming me with open arms," added Paton, who also expressed gratitude for the birthday surprise that was prepared for her.

Paton was crowned Miss Eco International last March in Egypt. She follows in the footsteps of Cynthia Thomalla, who won in 2018.

Her boyfriend, model Kirk Bondad, is set to represent the country in this year's Mister World pageant.