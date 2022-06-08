MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news related to health and fitness.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

ALLCARE TEAMS UP WITH KUMU

Allcare has partnered with Kumu to provide health benefits for the growing Kumu community of content creators in the Philippines.



Through this partnership, the Kumu streaming community will have access to 100K HMO, 24/7 Telehealth service, life and accident insurance, annual physical exams, free mental health assessment and counseling, and dental and optical care. The streamers will also be entitled to fitness and productivity benefits and special birthday perks.



Kumu streamers may also avail themselves and their families of other benefits through Allcare's MyBenefits Dashboard. Other options include additional wellness products such as a telehealth family plan, personal accident insurance, and other coverages.



HERBALIFE NUTRITION FOUNDATION GETS CHILDCARE AWARD

Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF), a division of Herbalife Nutrition Philippines, has been recently awarded the Champion for Childcare Award by SOS Children’s Village Philippines for its food subsidy and nutrition education initiatives.

SOS Children's Village Philippines is a non-government organization that

aims to provide a normal family environment to children who have lost or are at risk of losing parental care.

For over a decade, HNF has been supporting the children of SOS through their food, health, and nutrition education programs.

J&J HELPS LAUNCH HEALTH CAMPAIGN

The Axial Spondyloarthritis Association of the Philippines (ASAPh) and Philippine Alliance of Patient Organizations (PAPO), in collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Philippines, has rolled out an educational campaign in recognition of the World Ankylosing Spondylitis Day.

Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS) is one of the two types of Axial Spondyloarthritis – a chronic, rheumatic disease that primarily affects the spine and sacroiliac joints. Over time, AS can cause some of the bones of the spine to fuse, resulting in less flexibility and a question mark or

suppliant posture.

Usually, the first symptom of this disease is pain and stiffness in the lower back and hips, especially after periods of inactivity such as sleeping. While there is no cure for AS at present, treatments such as physical therapy work to delay the progression of the disease.

OMRON JOINS MAY MEASUREMENT MONTH

Handout

The Philippine Society of Hypertension has partnered with the Quezon City Government and Omron Healthcare for this year's May Measurement Month (MMM), which runs until September.

MMM is an annual movement that encourages people to get their blood pressure checked. This year's event aims to screen 1 million Filipino adults, provide diet and lifestyle advice to participants with high normal to hypertensive BP ranges, and gather data on hypertension to motivate the government to improve local screening facilities.

Omron has been joining MMM in the Philippines since 2017.

SINGLIFE'S CASH FOR MEDICAL COSTS

Singlife is offering a product called Cash for Medical Costs, which provides up to P1,275,000 in benefits to pay for hospital expenses.

It offers cash for every day of hospitalization, a fixed amount for those diagnosed with one of the 125 covered critical conditions, and additional reimbursements for medical treatments needed for severe critical conditions.

Cash for Medical Costs is available on GCash for individuals and families starting at P848 a month.

VICKS' IMMUNE DEFENSE VITAMINS

Vicks Philippines is now offering vitamins loaded with Vitamin C, zinc, and vitamin D.

Called Ascorbic Acid + Zinc + Cholecalciferol or Vicks Immune Defense, the three-in-one product promises to help the body keep functioning smoothly, along with proper diet and exercise.

Each capsule contains 500 mg vitamin C (equivalent to 562.43 mg sodium ascorbate), 10 mg zinc, and 1000 IU vitamin D3.

Vicks Immune Defense is available in leading drugstores and supermarkets nationwide, and online at Watsons, Southstar, and P&G Health Official Shopee Store.

WORLD MILK DAY CELEBRATION BY BEAR BRAND

Bear Brand is celebrating World Milk Day through its Gabay sa Tibay nutrition education program.

Under the initiative, parents can learn about the "tibay" signs they should look out for in their kids, such as being active and energetic in their activities, having a strong mind and being attentive in conversations, and having accountability and confidence.

Bear Brand's Gabay sa Tibay program is in partnership with the Department of Education, with more details on the company's Facebook page.