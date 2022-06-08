MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

DIAMOND HOTEL'S FILIPINO FOOD FESTIVAL

Handout

Diamond Hotel Philippines is holding a Filipino Food Festival until June 12, featuring dishes of celebrity chef, restaurateur, and cookbook author Tatung Sarthou.

Curated culinary treasures of the Philippines are highlighted at the Corniche lunch and dinner buffet spread spanning Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao for P3,300 net per person.

Some of the featured dishes include Pako Salad, Kinilaw na Tuna, Sinuglaw, Sinampalukang Manok, Papaitan Soup, Beef Hinalang, Pancit Pusit, Callos, Balbacua, Pinaggang, Beef Kulma, Lechon Belly Roll, Roast Beef Adobo, Browa, Torta Bisaya, Leche Flan, and Buco Pie.

Guests spending P5,000 net at the Corniche buffet get a chance to win roundtrip airline tickets for 2 persons via Cebu Pacific Air to any local destination of choice at the raffle.

Diamond Hotel Philippines is located at Roxas Boulevard corner Dr. J. Quintos Street, Manila. For reservations, call (02) 8528-3000 or visit the hotel's website.

JACKSON FRIED CHICKEN'S UPDATED MENU

Handout

Jackson's Fried Chicken has updated its menu to include items such as Chicken Burger with Spiced Fries and drink (P259), Popcorn Chicken (P149), Jackson's Spicy Chicken Cheese Burger (P179), Original Chicken Tenders (P149), and Garlic Noodles (P129).

These are exclusively available on the Foodpanda delivery app.

HARVEST GOURMET TAPS PINOY CHEFS

Handout

Nestle Philippines' Harvest Gourmet brand has collaborated with local chefs Sau del Rosario and Josh Boutwood to create plant-based burger dishes for their respective restaurants.

Del Rosario used Harvest Gourmet's Sensational Burger and Chargrilled pieces to create a plant-based Adobo Burger with Pinakbet Okoy and Buffalo Wings with Calamansi Aioli, and a Korean-inspired plant-based Burger with Ssam Jang, Kimchi, and Nori flavored fries. The latter is currently available to order from his Cafe Fleur restaurant menu.

Boutwood, on the other hand, made the I Can't Believe It's Not Meat Burger with Harvest Gourmet's Sensational Burger, Colby Jack cheese, charcoal grilled cucumber relish, burger sauce, chipotle sauce, and micro greens; and a plant-based Honey Buffalo (chicken) Sandwich with Harvest Gourmet's Schnitzel, coleslaw, and secret sauce, which is available for a limited time at his restaurant, Test Kitchen.

Harvest Gourmet products are available through Nestle Professional Philippines and e-commerce partners Rare Food Shop, Lazada, Shopee, and Wholemart PH.

JOLLIBEE'S SUPER-PETS TOYS

Jollibee has introduced the DC League of Super-Pets in its newest Jolly Kiddie Meal for kids and kids at heart.

Like in the Warner Bros. Pictures DC League of Super-Pets movie, which is set to premiere in local theaters starting July 27, the latest Jolly Kiddie Meal features the characters Krypto, Ace, and PB joining forces with DC Super Heroes Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman to save the world.

A toy can be collected with every purchase of a Jolly Kiddie Meal. They can also get the complete set when they purchase a 6-pc Chickenjoy Bucket for P699.

LYGER COFFEE PARTNERS WITH LOCAD

Five-month-old Lyger Coffee has joined the local coffee scene with its premium mini cups of coffee, which the brand delivers to customers' doorsteps through the end-to-end fulfillment company Locad.

Lyger Coffee is made from pure Arabica coffee beans from Colombia, and is said to be the first crystallized coffee in the country. It goes through the process of freeze-drying to bring out clear-cut flavors and aromas at a higher level than regular dried coffee.

With Locad at the helm of order logistics and delivery, Lyger Coffee was able to focus on operations, leading to better sales.

The brand said it is planning to add more items and venture into other Southeast Asian countries soon.

MUJI COFFEE OPENS IN PH

Handout

Japanese essentials store Muji recently opened a branch at Central Square in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

The 1,400 sqm space is over three times the size of its previous store in Bonifacio High Street. It also has the country's first-ever Muji Coffee, a place where customers can enjoy coffee, tea, and light snacks.

All coffee and select tea beverages served in Muji Coffee make use of coffee beans and tea leaves that are certified by the Rainforest Alliance, an international non-government organization that fights against deforestation and climate change. These are also offered in sustainable or recyclable packaging.