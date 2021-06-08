Scarlet Snow Belo, Andi Eigenmann read children's book for World Oceans Day

Scarlet Snow Belo (left) and Andi Eigenmann. Handout/Instagram: @groundedph

MANILA -- Social media darling Scarlet Snow Belo and actress-turned-vlogger Andi Eigenmann are joining in the celebration of World Oceans Day this June 8 through a children's storytelling session.

The two celebrities have teamed up with the lifestyle brand Grounded for its #OceanLiteracyForAll campaign, which is in partnership with the non-government organization Oceanus Conservation.

They lent their voices to a digital storytelling of "Ocean Adventures with Cory," a children's book written by environmental NGO workers Camille Rivera and Aoibheann Gillespie-Mules, and illustrated by Cy Lagamson. The book teaches children how to take care of the underwater ecosystem.

Cory the Polyp was voiced by Belo in the English version, while Eigenmann is the narrator for the Tagalog version.

On Instagram, Belo and Eigenmann invited their followers to listen to their storytelling podcasts.

"Hi peoples! Check out my voice acting work," Belo said in a video posted on Grounded's Instagram page.

"Happy World Oceans Day!" Eigenmann said on Instagram Stories. "Happy to take part in this as the narrator in the Tagalog version!"

The audio episodes are available for free on Grounded Radio on Spotify.

