LOOK: Bretman Rock joins Nike's Pride-themed campaign

Bretman Rock happily announced that he is among the faces of #BeTrue, Nike's Pride-themed campaign.

On Twitter and Instagram, the social media star shared photos from his shoot with the sportswear brand.

"Strength has no gender! It's measured from within," he said.

"Truly such an honor to be seen and heard from Nike, it's so surreal," he added.

Bretman Rock and his family moved to Hawaii from Cagayan, his hometown in the Philippines, when he was 8 years old.

He stars in his own reality show on MTV titled "MTV Following: Bretman Rock."

