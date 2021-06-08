Is zodiac compatibility important in a relationship? Stars of ‘Boyfriend No. 13’ weigh in

Watch more in iWantTFC

Cancer is said to be a great match with Taurus when it comes to romance, and is least likely to get along with Libra in the same aspect, believers of astrology would assert.

Actress Sue Ramirez, whose character in the upcoming WeTV series “Boyfriend No. 13” obsessively navigates her life based on astrology, is admittedly fascinated with zodiac signs in real life.

However, Ramirez — unlike her role as Kim — has opted to regard astrology as just that, a fascination that shouldn’t determine decisions in both career and romance.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News, Ramirez noted that she and her current boyfriend, actor Javi Benitez, are the worst match in terms of astrological signs.

“Ang hilig-hilig kong nagbabasa ng mga compa-compatibility, ang hilig-hilig kong naniniwala sa mga star signs na may magagandang mangyayari bukas.

“Pero — ito ha, sabihin ko ‘yung totoo — ‘yung boyfriend ko ay Libra, and Libra is the least compatible sign with Cancer. But we’re making it work, so at the end of the day, it’s what you make out of it. Compatibility is just an excuse to maybe get out of something na hindi ka komportable.

“At the end of the day, choice mo pa rin kung sino ang mamahalin mo, at kung paano mo siya mamahalin, at kung paano mo tatanggapin ang pagmamahal niya,” she said.

JC Santos, Sue Ramirez, and JC de Vera star in WeTV’s ‘Boyfriend No. 13,’ which will premiere on June 28. WeTV Philippines

Ramirez would say the same to her character Kim, who lets astrology define her life to the extent of shunning love, no matter how genuine.

Playing her love interests in the series are JC Santos as Bob and JC de Vera as Don — one of whom becomes Kim’s 13th boyfriend.

Santos and de Vera, like Ramirez, have some level of interest in astrology, but not to the point of letting it influence their decisions.

De Vera, who has a daughter with his wife Rikkah, believes in hard work and persistence to make a relationship work, he explained.

Santos, also a first-time dad with his wife Shyleena, was more blunt with describing horoscopes as mere fun, and nothing to be taken seriously.

“It’s funny when you think about all the personalities na compatible. It’s fun to read horoscopes, it’s fun to read personalities. Feeling mo, mapi-predict mo ‘yung mga tao, pero hindi naman talaga sila predictable,” he said.

Directed by John Lapus, “Boyfriend No. 13” will be available to stream on WeTV starting June 28.