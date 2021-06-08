Did you know? Dante Balboa has been to more than 1,000 waterfalls in PH

MANILA -- Former sexy actor Dante Balboa is aiming for a Guinness world record for having discovered and documented more than 1,000 waterfalls in the Philippines.

Elmer Anisco in real life, Dante had just finished documenting 1,051 Philippine waterfalls to be exact (372 from Northern Luzon, 237 from Southern Luzon, 254 from Visayas and 188 from Mindanao). He has done this through his own efforts and expense, without the help of any government agency or the private sector.

According to Dante, he started his advocacy 21 years ago. He has documented an average of 40 to 70 waterfalls a year. And he plans to continue doing this after the pandemic.

Asked on how he come up with this idea, he said he thought of a possible world record that no one can easily break.

“For one, my advocacy involved too many difficulties -- from natural, such as life-risking terrain along my way to the waterfalls, mountains, etc. and I might encounter snakes, crocodiles, mosquitos with dengue and malaria, etc. To physical, such as I sometimes need to walk for more than 6 hours in order to reach the falls and too much heat during summer season that might cause heatstroke. To financial, such as in every tour, I need to spend P1,500 per day excluding plane tickets.

"To companionship, such as it is hard to convince a stranger to go with my advocacy with a required 8-day tour. To emotional, such as I need to adjust or please my companion all throughout the tour and my dedication to go back to a falls that I had previously visited but have not documented or wrong timing such as no water due to summer season. To psychological, such as people may be unable to understand my advocacy, thus questioning my patriotism and love of my country through my advocacy. And to security, such as I might encounter armed men, MILF, MNLF, Abu Sayyaf, NPA, etc, in isolated areas.”

“But of all the constraints, the most difficult part of my advocacy is the methodology... because I need to maximize my documentation and places based on a certain or limited budget or expenses, limited time, planned itineraries, etc.” he said

On June 26, Dante will receive an award as Philippine Tourism Hero of the Decade at the 4th Asia Pacific Luminare Awards to be held at Okada Manila.

After the pandemic, Balboa is planning to hold a photo exhibit entitled “1,001 Philippine Waterfalls You Must Visit Before You Die” to be held in a mall and at Ninoy Aquino International Airport lobby followed by an informative coffee table book for the benefit of students, tourism enthusiasts, local government units and all Filipinos.

Individuals and LGUs who want to help him and feature their local waterfalls in the upcoming exhibit and book, you can contact him through his Facebook page.

Balboa made a mark in show business when he appeared as a guest star in Philippine Educational Theater Association or PETA’s “The Bomb.” He also played a sexy role in Seiko Films' "Kasiping" with Halina Perez, Diana Zubiri and Rodel Velayo in 2002.