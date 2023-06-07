Big Bad Wolf is returning to Manila: What to expect

A customer at the Big Bad Wolf book sale. Handout/File

MANILA – “Unbelievable book sale.”

This is how organizers described the latest Big Bad Wolf book sale as it returns to Manila after three years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over two million books await Filipino readers from June 23 to July 3 at the PICC Forum Tent in Pasay City.

"We are thrilled to be returning to the Philippines after three years," said Big Bad Wolf co-founder Jacqueline Ng. "Our return is a testament to the overwhelming support and passion for books that Filipinos have shown."

This year's Big Bad Wolf promises to surprise guests with many "unbeatable prices" on select books which may go as low as P20.

But unlike in previous on-site editions, it will not be running 24 hours due to the pandemic -- only from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Ng said they intend to lean towards the retailer experience through changes such as price tags using the alphabet, and huge signages to guide visitors on the corresponding amount for each letter.

There will also be promotions to those who will sign up as a member through the provided QR code prior to entering the venue, and Metrobank debit and credit card holders can enjoy exclusive offers and discounts.

According to Ng, they continue to try their best to offer a wide variety of books at low prices.

"Big Bad Wolf has always been a physical event. We are not a normal bookstore where we have the latest launched books or all the books that we want. That’s our limitation. We took a tremendous effort to source a good book at the price that we want,” she said during the exclusive media launch Wednesday.

Big Bad Wolf, dubbed as the biggest book sale in the world, held its recent editions in the Philippines online due to the pandemic.

Since its launch in Malaysia in 2009, it has toured 15 countries including the Philippines, Cambodia, Singapore, Thailand, and Hong Kong, among others.

