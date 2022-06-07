Handout

MANILA -- Thirty-three men were recently introduced as official candidates of the Mister International Philippines (MIPH) 2022 pageant.

The winner will get the opportunity to represent the country in this year's Mister International competition.

Newly introduced national director Manuel Deldio shared the qualities they are looking for in the next Mister International Philippines.

"Everyone has pretty faces. Everyone has that looks. But what I am looking for is someone who celebrates his own truth and promotes wellness and sports. He is distinctively handsome with standout personality and character. We will crown that man soon and he will advance MIPH's advocacies," he said.

Deldio also spoke of the importance of a candidate's advocacy.

"Advocacy is very important. You are who you stand for. What’s your story? Who are you? What's your stand? These are the questions na hinahanap namin sa isang kandidato who will represent the Philippines sa international stage," he said.

Details about the Mister International Philippines 2022 competition, such as the date and venue, have yet to be announced.