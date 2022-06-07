MANILA -- Here are some of the latest travel-related announcements and promos.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

AGODA'S ECO DEALS PROGRAM

Agoda has partnered with World Wide Fund for Nature Singapore (WWF-Singapore) to support marine habitat restoration efforts as part of the launch of its Eco Deals program.

Eco Deals will first launch with accommodation partners in five countries -- Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, and Singapore -- to offer travelers 5% to 15% discounts on their bookings.

For each booking, Agoda will contribute to WWF-Singapore's marine conservation and flood-affected wildlife protection.

Aside from an Eco Deals badge to support and highlight participating properties, Agoda will develop a dedicated landing page which will be launched to consumers on June 8.

AIRBNB STAYS IN PAMPANGA FOR HOT AIR BALLOON FEST

Here are some recommended Airbnb stays in Pampanga in time for this year's Hot Air Balloon Festival.

Guests can book accommodations such as Casa Buena de Bacolor, a Japanese-style villa with a private pool; The Pad Prime Villa, a minimalist retreat located near malls and restaurants; The Pad Heritage Glasshouse, a Thai-inspired glasshouse with a large saltwater pool; Mi Casa es Tu Casa, a contemporary vacation house; Exclusive Farm House, which is nestled in a three-hectare orchard; and La Casa Exclusive Lake Farm, which has two rustic cottages, a swimming pool, and a lake filled with floating lilies.

CEBU PACIFIC USES 'GREEN' FUEL TO POWER DELIVERY FLIGHT

Cebu Pacific (CEB) has used "green" fuel to power its brand-new Airbus A33NEO on its delivery flight from France to Manila, becoming the first low-cost carrier in Asia to incorporate sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) into its operations.

CEB's A330neo is configured with 459 seats in a single-class layout and

is said to achieve 25% less fuel burn than previous-generation aircraft.

The airline intends to use SAF for the delivery of two more A33neo aircraft later this year.

DOT LAUNCHES 'KEEP THE FUN GOING' CAMPAIGN

Handout

The Department of Tourism (DOT) has launched the second phase of its Save Our Spots (SOS) campaign.

Titled "Keep the Fun Going," it aims to encourage tourists to practice eco-friendly travels through gamified challenges.

It includes activities such as the Certified Foot Soldier Challenge, that encourages travelers to walk, hike, or bike more often; Zero-Waste Warrior, which inspires travelers to reduce waste by avoiding single-use plastics; ResTOURism Advocate Challenge, that encourages tourists to volunteer in restoration efforts of communities; and Eco-Staycationer Challenge, that motivates tourists to book in eco-friendly accommodations.

Participants will have a chance to win by completing at least two challenges and posting them on social media. Weekly winners will be announced every Saturday and will be notified through Facebook personal message.

The two grand winners, which will be chosen from all the qualified entries, will win a free trip for two to Palawan.

More details are available on DOT's social media pages.

HONDA'S SUPRA GTR 150 FOR LONG WEEKEND RIDES

Handout

Honda is inviting Filipinos to hit the road for a long weekend ride with its Supra GTR 150.

Considered one of Honda's premier models, the Supra GTR 150 also promises fuel efficiency, lightweight handling, speed, and safety features.

The company suggested these three destinations: Mount Samat in Pilar, Bataan (135 km from Manila); Daranak and Batlag Falls in Tanay, Rizal (57 km from Manila); and Paete, Laguna (111 km from Manila).

The Supra GTR 150 comes in two colors -- Valiant Red and Black -- and has a suggested retail price of P102,900.

More details are available on Honda Philippines' website and social media pages.

LUCAS LEPRI'S JIU-JITSU GETAWAY

Lucas Lepri Manila is inviting practitioners from different teams and affiliations to take part in a Jiu-Jitsu getaway at Peninsula de Punta Fuego in Nasugbu, Batangas from June 24 to 26.

Participants will get to enjoy 5 training sessions with Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu blackbelt, nine-time world champion, and IBJJF Hall of Famer Lucas Lepri.

Also part of the package are open mat sessions, accommodations with a seaside view, meals at Club Punta Fuego, full access to club facilities like the beach, pool, and the gym, a sunset cruise, free mobility sessions from Intent Strength and Conditioning, and two RT-PCR tests.

The first-ever seminar by Lucas Lepri Manila will also feature two former head coaches of the Philippine national Jiu-Jitsu team -- Ali Sulit and Hansel Co.

For inquiries, email Lucas Lepri Manila at info@lucaslepriph.com, send a message at +63929 334-4212 or sign up via lucaslepriph.com.

MINT MUSEUM OF TOYS' NEW EXHIBITION

Handout

MINT Museum of Toys Singapore will narrate influential stories that defined playtime in its latest exhibition, UNBOX Presents: Toy Figurines.

Open to the public until November 28, the exhibition will unveil the various toy figurines that underpinned and sparked generational shifts, from the evolution of gender norms portrayed by Barbie, G.I. Joe, and Bratz to the epitome of transmedia storytelling across the Monster High ecosystem.

Museum admission tickets to view this pop-up exhibition can be purchased online via their online ticketing platform.

SINGAPORE'S SUSTAINABLE LIGHT FESTIVAL RETURNS

Sustainable light festival i Light Singapore recently marked its return after a two-year hiatus with a display of lights and colors, illuminating the Marina Bay area.

This year's edition of the Festival is themed Spark of Light, and features 20 light art installations that also aim to encourage conversations on sustainability.

i Light Singapore 2022 runs from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily until June 26, with extended hours to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Admission to the festival is free, while charges apply for certain programs.