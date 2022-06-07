MANILA -- Aspiring beauty queen Herlene Budol on Monday expressed her sadness over the passing of her grandmother.

The comedienne and social media star, known to many as "Hipon Girl," shared a photo of her Nanay Bireng on Instagram.

She said her grandmother died at 9 a.m. on June 6 after a battle with kidney failure, among other conditions.

"Ito ay isang post na mahirap para sa akin na isulat. Nawala na ang aking pinakamamahal na lola," Budol said.

"Siya ay isang special na babae at ang pagkawala sa kanya ay lubos na nararamdaman ng marami," she added.

The Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidate went on to share that Nanay Bireng was supposed to watch her compete on the national pageant stage.

She said it was painful for her to see her grandmother struggle in her last moments.

"Ang pinakamasakit ang makita siyang nagdurusa sa mga huling oras na iyon," she said.

Budol is representing Angono, Rizal in this year's Bb. Pilipinas, the national pageant that sends delegates to Miss International, Miss Grand International, Miss Intercontinental, and Miss Globe.

She earlier said she is aiming to represent the country in Miss Grand International.

Details about the Bb. Pilipinas 2022 coronation night, such as the date and venue, have yet to be finalized.