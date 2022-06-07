Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

MANILA — Filipino designers on Monday thanked "The Broken Marriage Vow" for highlighting local fashion in the show.

Fashion designer Wilson Limon of NiñoFranco said the show gave local designers an avenue to show their craft.

“The Broken Marriage Vow gave us the platform to be seen and share the stories of the beautiful pieces that were being made by the artisans here in Mindanao. They gave us the avenue to showcase our beautiful clothing line," he said.

Unyx Sta. Ana of Zapateria added that "The Broken Marriage Vow" helped in promoting local creations.

"The impact of the series focusing on local transcends to us, Filipinos, supporting and loving more of Filipino creations in general," she said.

"It created awareness among all the Filipino tribes all around the Philippines whose hand-crafted products gave us the Filipino identity in terms of fashion, arts, and culture," fashion designer Farah Abu added.

The last three weeks of "The Broken Marriage Vow" will explore how David Ilustre (Zanjoe Marudo) will navigate his feelings towards Dra. Jill and Lexy (Sue Ramirez).

"The Broken Marriage Vow" airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11, and TV5. It is also available on iWantTFC and Viu.

