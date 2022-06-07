Catriona Gray will help pick Vietnam's representative in this year's Miss Universe pageant.

The Philippines' fourth Miss Universe titleholder is one of the judges of the Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 coronation night, which will be held on June 25.

The announcement was made by Miss Universe Vietnam on its official Instagram page on Monday.

Gray, who won the Miss Universe crown in 2018, has been tapped to judge national pageants in different countries.

She has helped select Miss Universe delegates from South Africa, Colombia, Thailand, and Indonesia, among others.