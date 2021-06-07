Food shorts: Delivery promos, rider search, Father's Day recipes

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

BISTRO DELIVERS NOW ON GCASH

Handout

Bistro Delivers is now available on GCash, offering P500 off to subscribers of the app with a minimum purchase of P1,500.

They can avail of the promo by entering the promo code TGBLIFE500 until June 9.

Bistro Delivers offers food from The Bistro Group and Bistronomia restaurant concepts: TGIFridays, Italianni's, Denny's, Bulgogi Brothers, Watami, Texas Rodhouse, Modern Shanghai, Hard Rock Café Manila, Red Lobster Fish & Co, El Pollo Loco, The Test Kitchen, Las Flores, Tomatito, BCN, and Rambla.

It can be downloaded on the Google Play Store and the App Store.

FOODPANDA KICKS OFF ULTIMATE RIDER SEARCH

In celebration of its seventh anniversary, Foodpanda has launched a competition for its riders.

Called Bida Ka-Panda 2021, the online event lets riders highlight their stories and win prizes.

In the month-long competition, 12 semi-finalists from Metro Manila, Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao are set to compete in online challenges to be posted on Foodpanda's Facebook group, Tap Tap Hooray.

The rider with the highest score per region will be announced as the ultimate Bida Ka-panda rider during Foodpanda's 7th birthday online event on July 3.

INDEPENDENCE DAY AT ACEA SUBIC BEACH RESORT

Acea Subic Beach Resort's Salt Bar + Restaurant is letting families go on a gastronomic adventure in celebration of Independence Day.

The restaurant offers all-day Filipino breakfast favorites such as beef tapa, tocino, and longganisa, along with an oceanfront view.

Other local dishes include sinigang na hipon, beef nilaga, beef sinigang in lemongrass and tamarind, kare-Kare, crispy pata, ginataang sitaw, pakbet with hipon, and lechon kawali.

More details are available at Acea's website and social media pages.

LA GERMANIA OFFERS FATHER'S DAY RECIPES

Handout

Just in time for Father's Day, La Germania recommends the following timeless recipes to impress Dad.

A. Chicken Parmigiana

Ingredients:

- 1 egg, beaten

- 2 ounces dry bread crumbs

- 2 skinless, boneless chicken breast, cut into halves

- 3/4 (16 ounce) jar spaghetti sauce

- 2 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese

- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a medium baking sheet.

2. Pour egg into a small shallow bowl. Place bread crumbs in a separate shallow bowl. Dip chicken into egg, then into the bread crumbs.

3. Place coated chicken on the prepared baking sheet and bake in the preheated oven for 40 minutes, or until no longer pink and juices run clear.

4. Pour 1/2 of the spaghetti sauce into a 7x11 inch baking dish. Place chicken over sauce, and cover with remaining sauce. Sprinkle mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses on top and return to the preheated oven for 20 minutes.

B. Tacos

Ingredients:

- 1-1/2 pounds ground beef

- 1 taco seasoning

- 2 cans (10 ounces each) diced tomatoes and green chiles, divided

- 1 can (16 ounces) refried beans

- 2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend, divided

- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

- 1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce, optional

- 12 taco shells

- Chopped green onions

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 425°F. In a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat for 6-8 minutes or until no longer pink, breaking into crumbles; drain. Stir in taco seasoning and 1 can of undrained tomatoes; heat through.

2. Meanwhile, in a bowl, mix beans, 1/2 cup cheese, cilantro, remaining can of undrained tomatoes and, if desired, pepper sauce. Spread onto bottom of a greased 13x9-inch baking dish.

3. Stand taco shells upright over bean mixture. Fill each with 1 tablespoon cheese and about 1/3 cup beef mixture. Bake, covered, 15 minutes.

4. Uncover; sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake, uncovered, 5-7 minutes or until cheese is melted and shells are lightly browned. Sprinkle with green onions.

C. Fried Ice Cream

Ingredients:

- 1 pint ice cream

- 1 1/2 tablespoon butter

- 1 1/4 cup corn cereal, crushed

- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

- 2 teaspoon granulated sugar

- Whipped cream, for garnish

- Sprinkles, for garnish

- 4 cherries, for garnish

Instructions:

1. Line a small sheet tray with parchment paper and place in the freezer. Scoop ice cream into 4 balls and place on a prepared sheet tray. Keep in the freezer while making cereal mixture, at least 30 minutes.

2. In a medium skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Add corn cereal and cinnamon and cook, stirring occasionally, until the cereal turns golden, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in sugar. Place in a shallow bowl and let cool.

3. Remove ice cream balls from the freezer and roll in cereal mixture. Top with whipped cream, sprinkles, and a cherry, and serve immediately.

La Germania products are available online through the brand's official e-commerce website, as well as on Shopee and Lazada.

SHANG DINE AL FRESCO GETS SAFETY SEAL

Handout

Shangri-La Plaza's Dine Al Fresco at The Ledge Level 6 is the first outdoor dining destination in Mandaluyong City to have been granted with the Safety Seal for complying with health protocols against COVID-19.

The Safety Seal is part of the COVID-19 safety program of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF), with local government units as the issuing authority for malls.

Establishments that have been awarded this seal means that they are not only compliant with the minimum public health standards against COVID-19, but also using accredited contact tracing apps such as Mandaluyong City's Mandatrack and StaySafe.ph to help contain the spread of the virus.