Bianca Gonzalez 'beyond grateful' as she moves into new home with family

MANILA -- Bianca Gonzalez took to Instagram to express her gratitude as she gave a glimpse of her family's new home.

The host shared a photo showing her with her husband, basketball player JC Intal, and their children in their spacious living room.

"Finally home! Beyond grateful," she said.

Intal similarly celebrated his family's newest milestone on his Instagram page as he posted a photo of him and Gonzalez in another part of their new house.

"We did it!" he said, tagging his wife's account.

It was in 2018 when Gonzalez first announced that they are moving into their new home.

"I am very lucky to have a husband who had already built our home, that when we got married, all I did was move in," she said at the time. "Now on to our next home together, with our growing little family. Thank you, Lord."

Gonzalez and Intal got married in 2014. They have two daughters, Lucia and Carmen.

