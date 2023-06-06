Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel. Instagram/@rbonneynola



R'Bonney Gabriel recently graced the Philippine Independence Day parade in New York City.

The reigning Miss Universe joined her fellow Filipinos in the celebrations as she waved the Philippine flag from her own float.

"Honoring Philippine Independence Day, my father's home country, and the spirit of Filipinos," she said in an Instagram post.

"Every time Filipinos get together, it's a party," she added, thanking Philippine Independence Day Council Inc. for inviting her to the "largest gathering of Filipinos in America."

Gabriel, who spent her childhood in the Philippines, was born to a Filipino father and an American mother.

She is the first Filipino-American to win Miss Texas, Miss USA, and Miss Universe.

Gabriel recently visited the country to attend the Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

