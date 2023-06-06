

Filipino chef Margarita Lorenzana-Manzke of the Los Angeles-based restaurant République was recently recognized at the 2023 James Beard Awards.

She was named Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker during the event, which has been dubbed by many as the Oscars of the culinary world.

Lorenzana-Manzke is one of the co-owners of Wildflour, a popular all-day brunch spot in Manila.

Her other restaurants with fellow chef Walter Manzke include Sari-Sari Store and Petty Cash Taqueria, which are also located in Los Angeles, California.

She has been nominated for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker in the James Beard Awards since 2017, as reported by the local food website Yummy.

Aside from Lorenzana-Manzke, Filipino-French content creator Erwan Heussaff was also recognized in the 2023 James Beard Awards, winning the Social Media Account category.