Feisty talent manager Annabelle Rama had the funniest remarks as she was asked by her granddaughter, Lorin Bektas, to do a voiceover for her makeup tutorial.

She was guided by Bektas, the eldest daughter of former beauty queen Ruffa Gutierrez, throughout the process as she was not updated on the latest makeup tools and trends.

There was a time Rama mistook a bronzer for blush (or in her words, "blush on"), and an eyeliner for a mascara.

She also asked aloud why her granddaughter is using makeup to enhance her nose: "Naglalagay ka pa para sa nose eh ang tangos-tangos na ng ilong mo!"

After seeing the multiple steps it took for Lorin to do her makeup, Rama said: "Ay nako, ang dami palang arte ng makeup mo, Lorin!"

"Iba na pala makeup ng mga bata ngayon, ang dami-dami," she added.

#grwm ♬ original sound - lorin @loringabriella highly requested makeup tutorial narrated by my lola hahahaha she doesnt know how tiktok works so i had to guide her and her netflix is playing in the background #fyp

The video, which was posted on TikTok, has gone viral with 3.4 million views in just one day.

In the caption, Bektas said many people have requested a "makeup tutorial narrated by my lola."

"She doesn't know how TikTok works, so I had to guide her," she said.

Despite all of her hilarious comments, Rama was generally pleased with the results, and praised her granddaughter's makeup skills.

"Ang galing-galing mo mag-makeup, anak," she said, rating Bektas' makeup with a 9 out of 10.