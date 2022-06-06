MANILA -- Days after revealing that they are set to tie the knot, former beauty queen Vickie Rushton and actor Jason Abalos released photos from their 2021 engagement shoot.

According to Rushton, they woke up as early as 2 a.m. to get the picture-perfect backdrop.

"Woke up at 2 a.m. for this sunrise shoot. We are beyond grateful to everyone who put a lot of effort and travelled all the way to Nueva Ecija to make this happen," she said in an Instagram post.

The engagement shoot was held at Farm Ridge, a nature site in Pantabangan, Nueva Ecija, in December last year.

Nueva Ecija is the hometown of Abalos, who recently won a seat as a board member in the province's second district.

Check out their prenup shots below: