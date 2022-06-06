LOOK: Beauty queens join PBA opening ceremony as muses

MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi was among the beauty queens who served as muses in the PBA opening ceremony over the weekend.

Past and present winners in Miss Universe Philippines and Binibining Pilipinas national pageants also represented different PBA teams.

Check out their photos below:

CELESTE CORTESI, MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES 2022 (PHOENIX SUPER LPG FUEL MASTERS)

MICHELLE DEE, MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES TOURISM 2022 (MAGNOLIA HOTSHOTS)

HANNAH ARNOLD, BINIBINING PILIPINAS INTERNATIONAL 2021 (BLACKWATER BOSSING)

PATCH MAGTANONG, BINIBINING PILIPINAS INTERNATIONAL 2019 (NLEX ROAD WARRIORS)

MAUREEN WROBLEWITZ, MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES 2021 FIRST RUNNER-UP (CONVERGE FIBERXERS)