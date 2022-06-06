MANILA -- Three young LGBTQIA personalities in the country are the latest cover stars of a local fashion magazine.

Awra Briguela, Mimiyuuuh, and Sassa Gurl appear on the cover of Preview this June, just in time for Pride Month.

The three were dolled up like beauty queens, wearing white dresses and sashes that show their respective names.

In an interview with Preview, the cover stars spoke of using their platform and influence to advocate for LGBTQIA rights.

"Aanuhin ko 'yung followers ko kung hindi ako magsta-stand up for the LGBTQ fans? Kasi hindi lang ako para sa kanila nagsta-stand up, I’m also standing up for myself," Awra said.

"Ako as an influencer, nagiging political ako kasi marami akong unresolved issues. Gusto kong mapakita sa mga tao na kailangan mabigyan ng karapatan [ang LGBTQIA community]," Sassa Gurl said.

"Isa tayo sa mga minority na inaapi. Dapat maging bukas ang utak [natin] sa mga social issues."

The three content creators made it clear that there is no competition among them despite being part of the same industry.

"We're on our lane. We're focused on our craft. So, there's no competition at all," Mimiyuuuh said.

"Iba-iba kami ng way, iba-iba din ng personality namin, pero iisa lang ang hangarin namin -- magpasaya at maging masaya," Awra added.