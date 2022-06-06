Kylie Verzosa hits 4 million followers on Instagram

Kylie Verzosa has achieved a new social media milestone as she now has 4 million followers on Instagram.

The beauty queen-turned-actress celebrated her latest feat by sharing a video of her on the beach.

"Okay, woke up to 4M of you! Happy 4M guys! ILY all!" she said in the caption.

Verzosa rose to fame after winning the Philippines' sixth Miss International crown in 2016.

She went on to pursue a career in showbiz, starring in movies such as "Sisid" and "The Housemaid."

Her latest project is the film "Ikaw Lang Ang Mahal" with Zanjoe Marudo, which premiered on Vivamax last May.

Earlier this year, Verzosa and actor Jake Cuenca confirmed the end of their three-year relationship.