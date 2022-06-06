Home > Life Kirk Bondad to represent PH in Mister World 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 06 2022 01:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirk Bondad (@kirk_bondad) MANILA -- Model Kirk Bondad is set to represent the Philippines in the Mister World 2022 pageant. The announcement was made during the Miss World Philippines 2022 coronation night over the weekend. View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISS WORLD PHILIPPINES (@msworldphil) Raed Alzghayer, on the other hand, was proclaimed Mister Supranational Philippines 2022. View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISS WORLD PHILIPPINES (@msworldphil) Bondad is known to be in a relationship with Kathleen Paton, one of the titleholders of last year's Miss World Philippines pageant. She went on to win the Miss Eco International 2022 crown. He is also the younger brother of model-actor Clint Bondad, the ex-boyfriend of former Miss Universe Catriona Gray. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Kirk Bondad, Mister World, beauty pageants Read More: Kirk Bondad Mister World beauty pageants /news/06/06/22/driver-ng-suv-na-ginulungan-ang-sekyu-tukoy-na/business/06/06/22/diesel-higit-p6l-ang-itataas-sa-hunyo-7/sports/06/06/22/kim-mangrobang-delights-in-new-experience-as-pba-muse/video/news/06/06/22/pgh-says-emergency-room-200-percent-over-capacity/entertainment/06/06/22/robin-padilla-reveals-how-kris-helped-his-campaign