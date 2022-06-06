Kirk Bondad to represent PH in Mister World 2022

MANILA -- Model Kirk Bondad is set to represent the Philippines in the Mister World 2022 pageant.

The announcement was made during the Miss World Philippines 2022 coronation night over the weekend.

Raed Alzghayer, on the other hand, was proclaimed Mister Supranational Philippines 2022.

Bondad is known to be in a relationship with Kathleen Paton, one of the titleholders of last year's Miss World Philippines pageant. She went on to win the Miss Eco International 2022 crown.

He is also the younger brother of model-actor Clint Bondad, the ex-boyfriend of former Miss Universe Catriona Gray.