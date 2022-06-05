MANILA – Gwendolyne Fourniol of Negros Occidental will be representing the Philippines in the Miss World 2022 pageant after she was crowned the national winner on Sunday night.

Fourniol bested 35 other candidates and was named Miss World Philippines 2022 during the coronation night held at the Mall of Asia Arena.

She succeeds Tracy Maureen Perez, who finished in the Top 12 of the international pageant held in Puerto Rico just this March.

During the final round of the question and answer segment, Fourniol was asked how the country could cope from an education deficit accumulated due to the pandemic.

For her answer, she said: "As an advocate of education, I do agree that during the pandemic, we have suffered the most but the children who have the lack of access to education have suffered the greatest and working hand in hand with ERDA Foundation who empowered the marginalized Filipinos, I believe by uniting benefactors and encouraging our children and allowing them to go back to school especially during this pandemic will make this world a better place because education is the greatest weapon against poverty."

Completing the list of winners are the following:

Miss Supranational Philippines 2022 - Alison Black of Las Pinas City

Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2022 – Maria Ingrid Santamaria of Paranaque City

Miss Eco Philippines 2022 – Ashley Subijano Montenegro of Makati City

Miss World Philippines Tourism 2022 – Justine Beatrice Felizarta of Marikina City

Miss Eco Teen Philippines 2022 – Beatriz McLelland of Aklan

Second Princess and Miss World Philippines Charity 2022 - Cassandra Chan of San Juan City

The following special awards were also given early in the competition:

Miss Photogenic Award – Ashley Subijano Montenegro (Makati City)

Miss Not Fungible Beauty Award – Alison Black (Las Piñas), Maria Gigante (Cebu), and Maria Ingrid Santamaria (Paranaque)

Miss Kumu World – Kristal Marie Gante (Davao del Norte)

Miss Silka Award – Gwendolyne Fourniol (Negros Occidental)

Miss Love Your Skin Award - Gwendolyne Fourniol (Negros Occidental), Justine Beatrice Felizarte (Marikina City)

Best in Swimsuit – Alison Black (Las Piñas)

Best in Evening Gown – Gwendolyne Fourniol (Negros Occidental)