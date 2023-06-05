Megan Young (leftmost) and Venus Raj (rightmost) pose for a photo with designer Cherry Veric (second from left) and actor Xian Lim (second from right) during the Philippine Independence Day parade in New York. Instagram/@meganbata

Two former beauty queens joined the Philippine Independence Day parade in New York City.

Miss World 2013 Megan Young and Miss Universe 2010 fourth runner-up Venus Raj wore modern ternos inspired by New York City icons.

The dresses, designed by Cherry Veric, come in prints inspired by the yellow taxi and The New York Times newspaper.

Young and Raj were accompanied by Veric and actor Xian Lim during the Philippine Independence Day celebrations in New York.

"Grateful to have met so many talented and hardworking people on this trip. It has been a pleasure working with all of you," the former Miss World said.