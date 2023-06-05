Jason Arrow leads cast of 'Hamilton' international tour

Jason Arrow in 'Hamilton' in Australia. Handout/Daniel Boud

Jason Arrow leads the cast of "Hamilton" in the award-winning musical's first-ever international tour.

The announcement was made by producers Jeffrey Seller and Michael Cassel AM in a statement released Monday.

Arrow first portrayed Alexander Hamilton as part of the original Australian cast of the musical when it premiered in Sydney in 2021. He went on to play the role in Melbourne and Brisbane, as well as in Auckland in New Zealand.

Producers praised his "nuanced, thoughtful, and searing rendition of Alexander Hamilton" and are looking forward to his performances in other parts of the world.

Arrow, for his part, said: "Playing Alexander Hamilton has been the single greatest honor of my career and I am so proud to have the opportunity to continue to learn so much from this character."

The international tour of "Hamilton" is currently playing at Spark Arena in Auckland, and will premiere in Manila at The Theatre at Solaire in September.

The musical will also make a stop in Abu Dhabi in January 2024. Organizers said updates on other venues, as well as the full cast, will be announced in the coming months.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Hamilton," which premiered in 2015, tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. It is known for featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway.