Sunday eats: Raffles adds a taste of Provence to brunch

MANILA -- Raffles Makati adds a Provençal touch to the Sunday brunch by inviting early risers to the Mireio Brunch Society.

With the French restaurant’s refined version of Sunday brunch, one can sit back, relax with the background of the Ayala Central Business District, and savor the spread created by executive chef Bela Rieck and his team.

Besides the placement of the stations thoughtfully placed all around the restaurant, Mireio has other tricks up its sleeve for diners to keep coming back.

One is advised not to eat too much of the burrata, salmon gravlax, salads, and many other specialties at the appetizers station as there is much more to eat forward to. The recommended second stop is the charcuterie and cheese station which has great choices from salami all the way to Iberico ham, and from brie and gruyere to gorgonzola and goat cheese. Nearby is the traditional raclette grill where one can have cheese melted on top of bread, pearl onions, gherkins, and baby potatoes. Have tuna, salmon, squid, or all of them combined at the tartare station dressed up with selected vegetables and the house ponzu sauce. Blinis are small pancakes with crème fraiche and caviar. Nice bites to open up a meal. The soup station serves up a rich bouillabaisse Marsellaise cooked on the spot with tomato-infused saffron stock with fresh seafood from the next station. Fresh blue crab, New Zealand mussels, poached tiger prawns, marinated local clams with mignonette, all served with a choice of cocktail sauce, fresh lemon, lime, pico de gallo, and horseradish are highlights of the seafood station. Risotto is prepared a la minute topped with forest mushrooms, pesto, parmesan, truffle oil and herbs. On the warmer are bite-sized brunch favorites like eggs Benedict, ham croissants, croque monsieurs, and more. The brunch has three carving stations with Australian Wagyu prime rib with red wine sauce, porchetta with pineapple chutney, and roasted salmon fillet with lemon butter that will satiate the hungriest brunch guest. But wait, there’s more. Keep an eye out for pass-arounds that are suddenly served all throughout the brunch. These may be lobster with caviar, angel hair with truffle, and foie gras with apples, and baked Alaska for dessert. There’s always room for dessert. Stand by the crepe Suzette station to watch the flames dance from the addition of Don Papa Rum. Or just take a bite of the selection of in-house made macarons, bonbons and pralines. The wines in the pass-arounds are included in the brunch. Unlimited cocktails and mocktails and wines are available at an additional price.

Mireio’s Sunday Brunch Society starts every Sunday at 12 noon to 2:30 p.m. and is priced at P3,800++/pax. Additional options include the Society package which includes unlimited non-alchoholic drinks and mocktails priced at P600 and the Insider Package which includes wines and alcoholic drinks and cocktails.