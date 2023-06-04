PHLPost to issue Independence Day commemorative stamps

Postmaster General Norman Fulgencio and Filipino Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz pose for pictures in front of the Philippine Post Office in Manila on September 18, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA - The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) on Sunday said it will be issuing special stamps to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the country's independence.

"As we commemorate the sacrifices and triumphs of our forebears, in the face of adversity, our people at PHLPost will rise from the ashes and become resilient and strong”, said Postmaster General Luis D. Carlos.

The historic Manila Central Post Office Building was destroyed by fire last month, but Carlos said they were lucky to have been able to salvage some important stamps.

"We are saddened by this unfortunate incident, but we are lucky to have salvaged some important stamps. We are now in the process of retrieving valuable and historic items placed in our stamp vault which were left unharmed during the fire”, he said.

According to PHLPost, this year's Independence Day stamps will also commemorate the birth of the Philippine Flag. The stamps will feature the sewing of the Philippine flag by Marcela and Lorenza Agoncillo, and Delfina Herbosa Natividad in Hong Kong, and the raising of the same flag in Kawit, Cavite by Emilio Aguinaldo.

"The beauty, uniqueness and special significance of commemorative stamps, continue to be a source of fascination and of great value to collectors," PHLPost also said.

PHLPost has printed 40,000 copies of the two designs of the stamps. These are now available at SM City Manila Postal Counter in Manila.

RELATED VIDEO