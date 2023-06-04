LOOK: Janella Salvador is a stunner in bridal gown

MANILA – Actress-singer Janella Salvador appeared stunningly beautiful as she donned a bridal gown for a fashion show over the weekend.

Based on the latest Instagram update of celebrity hairstylist John Valle, Salvador’s gorgeous dress was created by Steph Tan, which the actress wore at the Unveil Luxe Bridal Fair held on Saturday.

Valle’s followers could not help but appreciate Salvador’s beauty, with most of them saying the actress exudes both simplicity and elegance.

Salvador similarly had social media abuzz with her daring birthday pictorial. She turned 25 in March.

In real life, Salvador remains single after her high-profile separation from actor Markus Paterson, with whom she has a son, in mid-2022.

Salvador was most recently seen on television as Valentina, the main villain in "Mars Ravelo's Darna." The series concluded in February.

