Watch more News on iWantTFC

One of the biggest celebrations of Philippine Independence Day in the US is finally back in person after more than two years of going virtual due to the pandemic.

The City of Carson will once again play host to the Philippine Independence Day Foundation, Inc.’s (PIDF) premier event featuring the best of Pinoy culture, food, and entertainment.

"The Philippine Independence Day celebration in Carson, California is deemed to be the largest and longest running full day celebration of Philippine culture and community, particularly in Southern California, but by extension in most of the US," PIDF president Fred Docdocil said.

Carson has a small population of about 100,000 but it boasts of 20% population of proud Filipinos, with thousands of them flocking to the much anticipated annual celebrations.

"We're all very proud of our roots, our culture, our history, our heritage, and in my own small way, being able to help organize an event that draws 10,000+ people. It passes on our culture, especially to the youth... It's a day-long festival so we have all these talented performers but we also have a lot of vendors. It's a given, the Filipino food," Docdocil noted.

Headlining the day's entertainment for the TFC hour is singer Rachel Alejandro.

The 124th Philippine Independence Day celebration will be held at Veterans Park on June 4, US time. Admission is free and Pinoys in the Southern California region are said to expect a full day of fun and excitement as they get together for Philippine independence.