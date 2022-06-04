Food shorts: Independence Day, Pride Month and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

LASA INDEPENDENCE DAY FOOD FESTIVAL AT DUSIT THANI

Handout

The Pantry at Dusit Thani Manila celebrates Independence Day with Lasa, a Filipino food festival which pays homage to the country’s heritage and history through a culinary perspective.

Chefs Hernan Christian from Luzon, Gil Jucaban from the Visayas, and Datu Shariff Pendatun from Mindanao will each be contributing specialties from their respective regions.

Apart from the food, an art exhibit featuring local artists will be held.

The Lasa Filipino Food Festival will be held at the Pantry from June 10 to June 19. A curated weekend buffet is priced at P2,500++ per person while a special a la carte menu will be offered on weekdays.

KOOMI AVO NICE DAY YOGURT CAKE

Avo Nice Day Yogurt. Jeeves de Veyra

As Koomi opened its 85th branch at Cash & Carry Mall, the yogurt brand introduced a new offering to its yogurt cake line-up.

The Avo Nice Day Yogurt cake features layers of gluten-free almond dacquoise, mashed avocados, and yogurt cream topped with crushed pistachios served in a convenient cup.

The new Avo Nice Day Yogurt Cake, along with the Waterberry Wonder and the Mango Moo, are now available at Koomi branches in Metro Manila..

SEBASTIANS ICE CREAM CELEBRATES PRIDE MONTH

Pride Pops. Handout

Sebastian’s Ice Cream celebrates Pride Month with the return of its Pride Pops and Rainbow Ice Cream Cake.

Available this month are the Rainbow Pride Pop – with Strawberry, Orange, Mango, Green Apple, Blueberry and Grape representing the six stripes of the rainbow flag; the Bear Pride Pop – with stripes flavored

with Chocolate, Nutella Caramel, Coffee, Vanilla, Black Sesame, and Black Cocoa; and the Transgender Pride Pop - a Yakult-based Ice Pop made with layers of Blackberry Yakult, Strawberry Yakult, and Original Yakult.

Meanwhile, the Rainbow Ice Cream Cake’s layers consist of Ube Cake, Blueberry Ice Cream, Avocado Ice Cream, Lemon Cake, Orange Sherbet, Strawberry Sorbet & Sweet Cream Ice Cream with crunchy milk crumb topped with rainbow white chocolate and finished with a hint of edible gold glitter.

Pride Pops are all P95 per piece while the Rainbow Ice Cream Cake is available in whole 9-inch cakes at sebastiansicecream.com for P1,650 and in slices for P155. Available at sebastiansicecream.com and Podium branch all month long.



INDEPENDENCE WEEKEND MNL BEERFEST

Handout

The Philippine Craft Beer Community celebrates Independence Day Weekend with a very special MNL Beerfest.

“This is our comeback festival event since the pandemic and we are very excited to showcase NEW brewers in the lineup”, says MNL Beerfest event director Cherry Genato.

MNL Beerfest visitors can sample 100 different styles of beer from El Deposito Brewery, Cerveza Sagada Craft Brewery, Santa Maria Montalban Brewery, Boondocks Brewing, The Perfect Pint Santiago Brewery & Malthouse, Beer Bunny, Engkanto, Manila Mashers Homebrew Club, The Marc’s & Tony Brewing Co., Mitchell’s Backyard Brewery, Flat Foot Brewing Co., Nipa Brew, Katipunan Craft Ales/PCK, Drink it Now Pare!, Crows Craft Brewing & Distilling Co., Paco Brew & Baler Brewing Company, Calle Brewery, Madbul Cerveza Artesena, Gypsy Brewing Guild and a lot more.

The festival will be held at Greenfield District Mayflower Parking, Mandaluyong City from June 10 to 12, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 12 midnight.

GLENLIVET 12 LICENSED DRAM

Glenlivet Licensed Dram. Jeeves de Veyra

The Glenlivet follows up its last limited-edition release, the Illicit Still, with the new Licensed Dram.

The Glenlivet Licensed Dram commemorates when the whisky maker got its license to distill whisky back in 1824. This expression is still based on its 12-year-old single malt with amplified richness and flavor through double cask maturation using first fill ex-bourbon casks.

The result is a 48% ABV whisky with more distinct peach notes, a much creamier mouthfeel, and a generous lingering vanilla finish.

The Glenlivet Licensed Dram is now available at selected liquor e-stores while supplies last.