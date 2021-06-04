'You were always the bravest,' Miss India tells Rabiya Mateo

Miss Universe delegates Rabiya Mateo of the Philippines (left) and Adline Castelino of India. Instagram: @rabiyamateo, @adline_castelinofficial



Rabiya Mateo got words of encouragement from a fellow Miss Universe candidate on Friday (Manila time) as she talked about looking for strength in her latest social media post.

"Praying for [a] stronger spirit and tougher heart every day," said the Filipino beauty queen, who ended her Miss Universe journey in the Top 21.

Among those who showed their support for Mateo in the comments section was Adline Castelino, who represented India in the recently concluded Miss Universe pageant.

She told her Miss Universe sister that she has always been the "bravest," and declared that her story has just begun.

"You were always the bravest! If God had given you the toughest journey, he has also given you the brightest mind and a forgiving heart," Castelino said.

"You will always be remembered," she added. "The story hasn't ended but just began."

Screenshot from Instagram: @rabiyamateo

Mateo, who is half-Indian, has always been vocal about her support for Castelino.

In a previous interview, she said she was rooting for India's representative until the end of the Miss Universe competition. Castelino eventually finished third runner-up to Andrea Meza of Mexico. ​

Similarly, Castelino has been sharing photos and videos of her with Mateo, among other candidates, on her Instagram page.

Related video: