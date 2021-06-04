Shopping shorts: Sale events from Shopee, Landers

Some of the Korean fashion-inspired items on Shopee's 6.6 sale. Handout

MANILA -- Here are some of the sale events you can look forward to this month.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

LANDERS' 5TH ANNIVERSARY PROMO

Landers Superstore is offering promos to its customers this month as it celebrates its fifth anniversary.

Kicking off the festivities is a 50% discount on membership fees until June 30. The promo is available both in-store and online, and applies to those applying or renewing primary premium and business memberships.

In-store and online deals are also offered throughout the month: Crazy Online Sale (June 2 to 4), All Home 50% Sale (June 5 to 13), Super Appliance Sale (June 14 to 20), and Super Fuel Sale (June 21 to 27).

The festivities will culminate in an online musical show featuring celebrity couple and Landers ambassadors Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli.

More details are available on Landers' website and social media pages.

SHOPEE 6.6 SALE

Shopee is set to kick off its mid-year sale on June 6, offering daily deals, free shipping, and 20% cashback to its users.

Vouchers can be claimed on the platform starting at 9 p.m. on June 5. Shopee will also offer midnight deals from 12 midnight to 2 a.m. on items such as smartphones and clothes.

There will also be brand-specific promos as well as discounts on mobile prepaid load, and games where users can win cash prizes.

More details are available on Shopee's website and social media pages.