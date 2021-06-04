LOOK: Jayda Avanzado marks 18th birthday with fashion shoot

MANILA -- Jayda Avanzado stars in the latest photo shoot of the local fashion website Metro.Style, released in time for the singer's 18th birthday.

The only child of OPM singers Jessa Zaragoza and Dingdong Avanzado was dubbed by Metro.Style as a "music royalty" and "rising superstar" in its two online covers.

"Propelled by talent and passion, this singer, songwriter, and musician's future is certainly bright," Metro.Style said in its posts, which were also shared by Jayda on her Instagram page.

Metro.Style also released a fashion film featuring Jayda, as well as a behind-the-scenes video.

Jayda is known for her hit songs such as "Happy For You" and "M.U. (Malabong Usapan)." She has also done music collaborations with Darren Espanto, among other local artists.

The young singer joined ABS-CBN's Star Magic and Rise Artists Studio last month.

