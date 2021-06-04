Happening this weekend: Pet adoption drive in QC

Handout

MANILA -- Looking forward to becoming a pet parent? An animal welfare group is set to hold an adoption drive in Quezon City this weekend.

Pawssion Project has partnered with Robinsons Malls' Happy Pets Club for the event, which will be held on Saturday, June 5, at The Garden of Robinsons Magnolia.

Up to 15 puppies and five cats will be looking for new families during the adoption drive. Each new pet parent will receive a vaccination voucher and treats, among others.

A vet will also be present for free consultation during the event.

Founded by Malou Perez, Pawssion Project rescues strays and neglected pets in the country.

The non-profit organization has worked with the likes of actress Heart Evangelista, a well-known animal lover.

Related video: