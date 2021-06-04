Food shorts: Blackpink-themed donuts, Independence Day chicken promo, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

KRISPY KREME'S LOVE SWEET DONUTS

Krispy Kreme Philippines recently launched its Love Sweet donut series, inspired by the Korean girl group Blackpink.

It comes in Black and Pink, which are dipped in chocolate and strawberry chocolate icing, respectively. Both are topped with pink sprinkles and filled with strawberry cream.

Prices are at P299 for a box of three Love Sweet donuts and three Original Glazed donuts; P365 for a box of six Love Sweet donuts; P520 for a box of six Love Sweet donuts and six Original Glazed donuts; and P610 for one dozen Love Sweet donuts.

A limited edition Pepsi, which features Blackpink members, is a required add-on for each order on the Krispy Kreme Philippines website.

MAX'S OFFERS INDEPENDENCE DAY PROMO

Max's Restaurant is offering discounts and promos this June in celebration of Independence Day.

From June 11 to 13, customers can enjoy a P123 discount for every purchase of one whole Regular or Family Fried Chicken.

Also happening on the same weekend is Max's All-You-Can, where fans can enjoy unlimited servings of select favorites such as Fried Chicken, Spicy Tofu, Chicken Sisig, Lumpiang Shanghai, and rice at P499 per head.

Customers also have the option of adding P99 for unlimited Halo-Halo Solo, or P49 for up to two servings of drinks.

Max's All-You-Can is available for dine-in only, while the P123 discount can be applied for dine-in, delivery, and take-out transactions.

Both promos are available in all stores nationwide. More details are available on Max's Facebook page.

MILO CELEBRATES WORLD MILK DAY

Chocolate malt beverage brand Milo is celebrating World Milk Day by encouraging the entire nation to do 10 million jump skips along with Department of Education students and Music, Arts, Physical Education, and Health teachers from all over the Philippines.

World Milk Day is an international event observed every June 1. The 10 million jump skips challenge runs for the entire month of June and is a part of the nationwide Jump Rope for the Public School System project, a tripartite partnership between DepEd, the Philippine Jump Rope Association (PJRA), and Milo.

Milo is supporting the initiative by sponsoring jump ropes that DepEd will distribute to 150,000 Grade 4 students and 30,000 teachers across the country; co-creating instructional videos with PJRA that are accessible through the Milo Sports Clinics Online programs on YouTube, and sponsoring an interschool virtual tournament with the support of DepEd in school year 2021-2022.

On top of this, Milo is also offering bundled packs that come with a free Home Court jump rope on Shopee and Lazada.

NEW WORLD'S JASMINE MARKS DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL

Handout

New World Makati Hotel is inviting guests to join in the celebration of the annual Dragon Boat Festival on June 14 with its machang (sticky rice dumplings) in traditional and red bean flavors.

Jasmine's traditional machang has pork, yellow bean, salted egg, mushroom, and glutinous rice wrapped in lotus leaf; while the red bean variant has glunitous rice and is also wrapped in lotus leaf.

Single and double layer machang are priced at P798 and P1,388 nett, respectively. The items can be picked up until June 30, and deliveries may be made for bulk orders within a 3 km distance.

Bulk orders of 30 or more also get a 20% discount, while Club Epicure members get 15% off.

SOLANE SHOW SHARES CELEB RECIPES

Handout

Chef and Le Petit Café Fleur owner Sau Del Rosario and Mesa ni Misis founder Juana Yupangco recently shared their recipes on "Solane Kitchen Moments," the brand's online cooking and talk show.

Aside from recipes, the two also shared their journey toward finding their calling, experiencing culture, and making memories through food.

"Solane Kitchen Moments" can be watched on Solane LPG's YouTube page.

VIRTUAL EXPERIENCE BY AJINOMOTO

Ajinomoto is bringing its factory tour online with the launch of "Virtual Experience: Be More," which targets both students and homemakers.

Aside from a detailed tour around Ajinomoto's factory, the virtual space also features kitchen tips and games.

Stations include Supermarket, where visitors can learn about Ajinomoto's products; Factory, which shows how the said products are made; the Office, which lets people learn how Ajinomoto works as a company; Cooking Plaza, which has an interactive kitchen, as well as games and quizzes; and Community, which features the brand's environment education campaign.

The virtual tour can be accessed on Ajinomoto's website.