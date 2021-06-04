Cristalle Belo, husband hold dino-themed party for son Hunter

Screengrab from Instagram: @cristallebelo

Cristalle Belo and her husband, Australian hotelier Justin Pitt, recently held a dino-themed party for their firstborn Hunter in celebration of his third birthday.

The skin care entrepreneur and her family are living in Australia.

Sharing photos from the party on Instagram, Belo said she and her husband "went out of our way to create the most fun, most magical, and out-of-this-world dinosaur experience for this dino-obsessed boy."

"Hunter never really had a birthday party," added the daughter of celebrity doctor Vicki Belo. "So we had a lot to make up for. He was so happy!"

Aside from a custom-made cake, dino-themed utensils, decor, and giveaways were spotted at Hunter's birthday celebration.

After Hunter, Belo and Pitt welcomed a baby girl in April 2020.

The two celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary last September.

Related video: