Breakup? Fans ask as Rabiya Mateo, long-time BF unfollow each other on Instagram

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo and her boyfriend, Neil Salvacion. Instagram: @neilow



Fans wondered aloud if Rabiya Mateo and her long-time boyfriend, Neil Salvacion, have ended their relationship after noticing that the two have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

This came after Mateo admitted in an interview with Boy Abunda that she is in a "complicated situation" with Salvacion, adding that she hopes to resolve it when she returns home.

The Filipina beauty queen is still in the United States, weeks after finishing in the Top 21 of the 69th Miss Universe pageant.

Salvacion's latest post, which showed a cat sleeping on his bed, has been flooded with sad emojis, with many fans hoping that he and Mateo will be able to patch things up.

"I'm just sharing our adorable cat... Kalma lang sa [sad emoji]," he said in response to the comments.

Mateo, for her part, posted a photo of her looking out a window with the caption: "Praying for [a] stronger spirit and tougher heart everyday."

Rumors of the breakup came after fans noticed that Salvacion has deleted all of his photos of and with Mateo on his Instagram page.

Around the same time, Mateo was spotted in the US with former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Andre Brouillette, fueling rumors of a budding romance.

The beauty queen later on stressed that there is "no malice" in her photos with the Brouillette, pointing out they only got to meet each other thrice.

