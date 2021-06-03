2 Filipinos included in Variety’s Power of Pride list

Emmy-winning costume designer Zaldy and ‘Superstore’ actor Nico Santos are among this year’s honorees in Variety’s Power of Pride list. Instagram: @zaldynyc, @nicosantos

Two Filipino-Americans were among the personalities included in the 2021 edition of Variety’s Power of Pride list, which honors “LGBTQ+ entertainers who use their power to promote inclusion.”

Among the honorees are Emmy-winning costume designer Zaldy Goco, who has worked with the likes of Britney Spears and Lady Gaga; and actor Nico Santos, known for his role as an undocumented Filipino in the US comedy series “Superstore.”

In its tribute to Goco, Variety said: “Odds are, if you watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ you are familiar with Filipino American fashion vision¬ary Zaldy. Having worked with Ru for more than 30 years, the Emmy Award¬-winning designer is behind the glitz and glamour on TV each week as the drag queens strut their finest.”

Describing Santos, the US magazine said: “The ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ actor spent six seasons playing the hilarious — and often obviously rude — retail worker Mateo in “Superstore.” He recently spoke out about how Hollywood has embraced more inclusive casting practices, using his own trajectory as a gay Filipino man as an example of that.”

Other celebrities who were included in the list are transgender actor Elliot Page, singer Lil Nas X, pop star Demi Lovato, screen veteran Jodie Foster, and singer Willow Smith.