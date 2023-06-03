Over 400 cyclists attend World Bicycle Day event in Pasay

Cyclists participate in the World Biking Day event held in Pasay City. Champ de Lunas, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — More than 400 cyclists attended the World Bicycle Day event in Pasay City on Saturday morning.

Patrick Santos, police lead of the Department of Transportation’s active transport management office, led cyclists biking around the Mall of Asia grounds.

Santos said it is important that there is sustainable transport in the country.

Apart from promoting a healthy lifestyle, cycling advocates believe, an increase in the number of bikes would also help decongest traffic in Metro Manila.

"Ngayong post-pandemic, very important po ang ang pagiging malusog, and at the same time marami tayong issues sa trapiko na cycling and non-motorized transport modes, walking, cycling, mga e-scooter as a solution sa traffic congestion," said Patrick Santos, Policy Lead, Dotr-Active Transport Management Office

“Kasi talagang pag may exercise ka iba po talaga yung pakiramdam. Parang malakas ka po whole day. Compared po dati na wala akong exercise, parang ang hina po ng katawan ko. Kaya naisipan ko i-try ko mag bike kasi malapit lang kami dito,” cyclist Marisol Benalayo Que said.

Cyclists mark World Bicycle Day on June 3, 2023, by riding out and doing laps around a mall in Marikina City. World Bicycle Day, an international observance recognized by the United Nations, promotes the benefits of cycling for health and the bicycle as a sustainable and affordable means of transportation. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Attendees also shared their hope for more bike-friendly roads in the Philippines.

They noted bike lanes are not always respected by motorists who sometimes hog the lanes or use them for parking.

Meanwhile, The Junior Chamber International or JCI Manila also celebrated World Bicycle Day by holding a freedom ride that had different points in Mandaluyong, San Juan, Taguig, Pasig, and Makati City.

The group wants to raise awareness among local government units for wider roads for more bike lanes.