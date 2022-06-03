'So proud of you': Karen Davila's son Lucas graduates

MANILA -- Broadcast journalist Karen Davila is one proud mother after her son Lucas graduated and received awards from his school.

In an Instagram post, the "TV Patrol" anchor praised her son for his hard work in The Beacon School, saying it all paid off.

"Lucas, so proud of you! I know how hard you've been working and it's paid off with your subject excellence awards in all nine of them," she said.

"Now ready for Grade 9," she added. "Love you so much, Lucas. You are such a gift! Claiming God's hand in your life."

Earlier this week, Davila's other son, David, had his first art exhibit.

The exhibit capped David’s first year of taking a special visual arts course from The Vanguard Academy.