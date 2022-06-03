Shopping shorts: 6.6 and other sale events

MANILA -- Here's what to expect from sale events by brands, e-commerce platforms, and more.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

FACE REPUBLIC'S 6.6 PROMO

Skin care lovers can enjoy up to 59% off on Face Republic's products on Shopee's 6.6 Mid-Year Sale.

Featured products include Face Republic's Glow Screen Sun Gel, Purity Sun Essence, Full Bloom Sun Tint, Gold Mineral Cleanser, Vita Capsule Luminous Serum, Vita Glow Toning Cream, Hydro Barrier Ceramide Cream, Calming Care AHA/BHA Moisturizer, and Calming Blemish Madecassoside Serum.



LAZADA'S 6.6 MID-YEAR MEGA SALE

E-commerce platform Lazada is rolling out its annual 6.6 Mid-year Mega Sale from June 6 to 8.

Customers can enjoy free shipping, stackable vouchers, 60% cashback capped at P60, and 10% Lazada Bonus for every P500 minimum spend.

Discounts on products under categories such as electronics, fashion, personal care, health and beauty, mother and baby, and groceries are also available, as well as deals and prizes on LazLive livestreams.

LOVE BONITO'S SOCIAL SALE

Women's fashion brand Love Bonito is holding its Social Sale from June 3 to 12 on its website.

Shoppers can score up to 80% off on over 1,000 styles such as the Karin Scoop Neck Bodysuit and Lana Padded Knot Front Dress.

LBCommunity+ members who shop more get to enjoy greater discounts. Those who buy a minimum of $75 or $100 in a single receipt can enjoy an additional 15% off and 20% off their total bill, respectively.

SHEIN'S 6.6 MID-YEAR SALE

Shein has announced a summer lookbook series with beauty queen and "Asia's Next Top Model" winner Maureen Wroblewitz.

The collaborative series will be part of the brand's 6.6 Mid-Year Sale that will feature discounts of up to 90% off on select items.

Some of the featured pieces include the Halter Triangle Tie Side Bikini, the Ditsy Floral Knot Front Crop Cami Top with Ruffle Hem Skirt, and the Triangle Tie Side Bikini Swimsuit.

Aside from discounts, customers can also enjoy free shipping with no minimum spend, as well as flash deals starting at P99 during the livestream with Janeena Chan and Killa Kush.

SHOPBACK'S 66K CHALLENGE

Cashback and rewards platform ShopBack is giving away P66,000 for its 66K challenge, which is part of its 6.6 Sale.

Interested participants will need to register an official ShopBack account with their referral link posted in their bio. The entry video must have the ShopBack account tagged and the privacy setting set for public viewing. Users must also invite their friends to sign up using their respective referral links.

The challenge, where they need to say 66 repeatedly in a span of 66 seconds, can be performed on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. They may submit their entries from June 4 to 15.



The winner of the 66K challenge will be based on the number of people they got to sign up using their referral link (40%), the number of shares (30%), and the creativity of the video (30%).

More details are available on the ShopBack platform.

SHOPEE'S 6.6 MID-YEAR SALE

Shopee is holding its 6.6 Mid-Year Sale with up to 90% off on products until June 7.

The e-commerce platform is also offering free shipping, vouchers, 20% cashback, daily P1 deals, flash deals, and other prizes.

More details are available on the Shopee app and website.

SOUNDCORE'S 6.6 MEGA SALE

Audio brand Soundcore is offering deals and promos as part of Lazada's 6.6 sale.

From June 6 to June 8, audiophiles can score the Liberty 3 Pro and the Life P3. Aside from the buy one, get one deal, Soundcore is also offering vouchers, additional discounts, freebies, and free nationwide shipping.

More details are available on Soundcore Global's official Lazada store.

VIVO'S 6.6 SALE

Vivo Philippines is holding 6.6 promotions on their best-selling and newly launched smartphones, and customers may purchase via the brand's official website, Shopee, Lazada, or TikTok Shop.

Shopee and Lazada 6.6 customers will get special vouchers, free Dito sim card, and additional freebies like TWS Voguard, 2-in-1 Clock Speaker, backpack, or neckband.

On the other hand, those who will purchase via Vivo Philippines' official website, will get vouchers, freebies, and benefits like free shipping.

XIAOMI'S 6.6 SALE

Xiaomi is joining Lazada’s 6.6 Mid-Year Mega Sale with up to 66% off on smartphones and AIoT products, along with other freebies from June 6 to 8.

Its newest flagship smartphone Xiaomi 12 will be up for grabs for P39,999 and comes with a free TV.

For those who are looking for smart home items, AIoT products like the Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 Lite and Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite will also get a huge price slash.

Xiaomi is also offering deals on entry-level devices, with freebies such as Redmi Buds and a TV for select models.

More details are available on Xiaomi's Facebook page and website.