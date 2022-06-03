Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino Canadian Frank Cruzet never thought that he could still become a painter in his 70s.

Frank loved to paint when he was young, but he had to set it aside when he became a policeman in Makati and in Toronto.

Eventually, he found the time to paint again. However, he admits that he was not confident in his abilities then.

"I’d been exhibiting my painting. My paintings went to Australia, Tokyo, Hongkong, and New York. I’m an international artist but I was not confident yet. But I was showing already," Cruzet said.

Soon, he became confident as an artist, and even started teaching painting to his fellow senior Filipinos.

"People are asking me, 'why don’t you teach the senior people that have nothing do in the house and they are getting bored?'"

As an active member of the Philippine Artists Group of Canada, Cruzet shares his knowledge and skills in painting at the Filipino Centre every Wednesday. Ten sessions with him only cost $50.

"I show it to them how to hold the brush, what kind of color. I teach them how to mix the color, the composition. I teach them how to make the clouds, the trees, because I am a landscape artist. I teach them everything. I don’t hide anything from them," he said. "They don’t even know how to touch the brush when they started. And look at their works now. Unbelievable!"

Cruzet's students are glad that there is a program that helps senior citizens discover new skills.

"Nag-start ako dito last year... Naaaliw ka plus lumalabas din yung creativity mo based sa tinuturo ni Frank. So nagkakaroon ka rin ng skill," Carlos Unas noted.

(I started here last year... I find joy in this plus my creativity comes out based on what Frank teaches. So you can also develop a skill.)

To encourage seniors even more when it comes to painting, the Filipino Center Toronto (FCT) will hold an art exhibit of the students' work this summer.

Cruzet's painting class is just one of the many programs offered by the FCT. Board chairman Efren De Villa said that with the reopening of their center after two years of the pandemic, they want to be able to offer more programs and services not only to Filipinos but to all Canadians.

"Don’t get us wrong that we only cater to Filipinos... We don’t make them members, but we also cater to them pertaining to what we can help them out [with]," De Villa stressed.

Those interested in joining Cruzet's painting class workshop can visit the FCT's official website.