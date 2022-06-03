Lanao del Norte town aims to become 'wild berries' capital of PH

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - The town of Nunungan in Lanao del Norte aims to be recognized as the "wild raspberries capital" of the Philippines, its mayor said Friday.

The town produces jams and wine from wild raspberries found in majority of barangays or villages, according to Mayor Marcos Mamay.

"Pang detox po yan, fiber po yan. Ang dami pong benefits na puwedeng ibigay that’s why we’re producing these products," he told ANC's Headstart.

(It's used for detox, it has plenty of fiber. It has many benefits that's why we're producing these products.)

"Sa Pilipinas po kasi were aiming po na maging wild berries capital po ang Nunungan...Matagal na po yan kaya lang po narecognize po siya at napagtuunan po siya ng pansin when I first entered politics in 2016."

(In the Philippines, we're aiming for Nunungan to become the wild berries capital...It's been here for so long but it was only recognized when I first entered politics in 2016.)

The town has made headway in its peace and order capabilities and resolved most family feuds or rido that keep tourists from visiting, Mamay said.

"When it comes to peace and order kaya po ang pino-promote natin yung One Lanao para kahit papaano po yung naexperience na peace and order sa Lanao del Norte ay sana maexperience din ng Lanao del Sur," he said.

(When it comes to peace and order, we promote One Lanao so that the peace and order that Lanao del Norte has can also be experienced in Lanao del Sur.)