Camille Prats shares her favorite designer items

MANILA -- Camille Prats shared her favorite designer items in a video released by the local fashion magazine Preview.

The actress hopes to pass these on to her daughter, Nala.

"I would like her to enjoy [these] when the right time comes," she said.

Two of her favorite designer shoes are sentimental pieces. Her yellow Saint Laurent Tribute platform sandals were the first branded shoes she bought for herself.

Screengrab from Preview's YouTube page

She also showed her Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps, which she wore during her wedding.

"These are my wedding shoes. I wore these during the reception party and I want Nala to keep [them]," she said.

Screengrab from Preview's YouTube page

Prats acknowledged that designer items do not come cheap, so she makes sure that whatever she decides to buy "are really worth my money."

She usually opts for shoes or bags that she knows she would be able to use for many years.

An example of this is her Chanel Maxi Classic handbag, which she said is just the right size for her needs.

Screengrab from Preview's YouTube page

"I only buy those that I know I'd be able to use for a very long time," she said.