Why Miss Q&A Juliana Parizcova Segovia is against transgender women joining Miss Universe

Comedian Juliana Parizcova Segovia is the first-ever winner of the Miss Q&A pageant of “It’s Showtime.” Instagram: @juliana_parizcova

Juliana Parizcova Segovia, the 2018 winner of the “It’s Showtime” pageant Miss Q&A, stands firm about her opposition to transgender women joining beauty pageants traditionally for “naturally born” women, such as Miss Universe.



The hotly debated issue gained traction at the start of June Pride Month, with beauty titlists and contestants expressing their views on the subject.

“Kung transgender kang contestant sa Miss Gay Barangayan at may sasali na tunay na babae, di ba magrereklamo ka?” Segovia tells ABS-CBN News during the virtual conference of “Gluta,” her upcoming Viva Max movie with Ella Cruz.

Segovia is the first-ever titlist of Miss Q&A, billed as a pageant for gay men and transgender women.

“Meron naman kaming sariling laban like Miss International Queen in Thailand na puwedeng paingayin at bigyan ng focus by holding a Miss Philippines International Queen local edition bago isabak sa Thailand,” Segovia says.

The international title was won by Kevin Balot in 2012, followed by Trixie Maristela in 2015. Balot has remained consistent about her view that equal importance should be accorded pageants exclusively for transwomen and contests for natural-born women.

“Ito talaga ang dikta ng lipunan,” Segovia stresses. “Kung babae ka, ang Miss Universe para sa ‘yo. At kung transgender ka naman, Miss International Queen ka.”

At the virtual presentation of the first batch of Miss Philippines Earth 2021 candidates Monday night, Miss El Nido Palawan Daena Yapparcon also cites the celebration of Pinoy beauty in their own respective spaces.

“I do believe that beauty pageants celebrate the beauty of women, the natural beauty of women,” says Yapparcon. “It celebrates femininity. I believe that transgenders should have their own beauty pageants to celebrate their own beauty, and to let people know that and to have the respect they deserve.”

While other Western countries, such as Spain and Canada, have legally accepted transwomen in their national pageants for Miss Universe, Philippine laws have yet to recognize change of gender on the ground of sex reassignment surgery.

The Binibining Pilipinas, Miss Philippines Earth and other local pageants have also adhered to their basic requirement that only natural-born women are eligible to join their competitions.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC