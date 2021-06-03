'Rak of Aegis' is PETA's frontrunner project for donation campaign

Handout

MANILA -- The Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) is bringing the phenomenal hit “Rak of Aegis” directly to your screens at home.

The long-running musical will be available for online streaming on July 31, August 1, August 7 and August 8 via PETA’s official ticketing and streaming partner, www.ticket2me.net.

It will feature Aicelle Santos, Pepe Herrera, Poppert Bernadas, Isay Alvarez-Seña, Robert Seña, Joann Co, Jimi Marquez, and Gie Onida, together with John Moran, Matel Patayon, Marynor Madamesila, Lemuel Silvestre, Teetin Villanueva, and Rafael Sudayan.

As a non-profit organization, PETA has been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is certainly not easy times for many artists and cultural institutions like us. In the last few months alone, we had to make some of the hardest decisions in our 54-year history. Despite our best efforts, we had to let go of 20% of our staff, while implementing across the board pay cuts for over a year,” PETA president CB Garrucho said in a statement.

Despite this, PETA remains to be determined and committed to continuously be of service. As such, “Rak of Aegis” will be PETA’s frontrunner project for its donation campaign #TakePETAbeyondCovid.

All music, theater and arts lovers can be a part of this initiative by supporting “Rak of Aegis” online and buying tickets.

Every ticket sold will help PETA gather funds to sustain its operations and activities that help artists, teachers, production and technical staff.

Those looking to make even more of an impact can make additional donations of P500 and up through www.ticket2me.net, or through PETA’s GCash and bank accounts.

Corporations are also welcome to support PETA by bringing their people to the online shows, and sponsoring the various online streaming and events.

Tickets are on sale here while PETA’s donation campaign is currently live here.