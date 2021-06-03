LOOK: LizQuen's new hairdos give netizens Korean vibe

Photos from zero1story Instagram page

Netizens gushed over the new look of actress Liza Soberano and her boyfriend and onscreen partner Enrique Gil which made them appear like Korean stars.

On Instagram, Korean hair salon Zero1story posted several snaps of the real-life celebrity couple after their makeover.

Fans trooped to comment sections of the posts, with some noticing the Korean inspiration from Gil’s photos.

“Papiii ! oppa,” one netizen briefly said.

“Grabee love the haircut,” another social media user commented.

Soberano’s photos were also flooded with heart emojis as she flaunted her new hairdo.

“No filter needed,” an Instagram user quipped.

Just recently, Soberano made headlines as her voice was featured in the official trailer for "Trese," the anime adaptation of the Filipino graphic novel by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo.

She admitted that she was initially hesitant to lend her voice to "Trese," doubting herself if she could do voice acting.

