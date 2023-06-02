(Left to right) Gary Valenciano, UNICEF Philippines representative Oyunsaikhan Dendevnorov, and Anne Curtis. Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Gary Valenciano and Anne Curtis continue to use their star power for good as national ambassadors of UNICEF Philippines.

The two Kapamilya celebrities renewed their contracts on Thursday at the child rights agency's office in Mandaluyong, in front of select members of the media.

"We thank Gary and Anne for their dedication and generosity of spirit as children of today face different challenges. By lending their voices to the causes of children's rights, they shine a light on their situation, and give parents the encouragement they need," said UNICEF Philippines representative Oyunsaikhan Dendevnorov.

"We look forward to more years with Gary and Anne as we fight for the future of children together," she added.

Valenciano was appointed as UNICEF Philippines' first national ambassador in 1998 and became the face of the Child-Friendly Movement, which had the aim of making people understand and take action for children's rights.

Curtis, on the other hand, has been working with UNICEF Philippines since 2009, and was tapped as national ambassador in 2019. She wrote a children's book on believing in one's self, and recently raised funds through a marathon, to support the agency's initiatives.

'NEVER STOP'

This year, Valenciano is set to focus on UNICEF Philippines' projects on education, particularly on encouraging parents to play a bigger role in their children's learning process.

Curtis, a first-time mom, has been using her platform to advocate for children's immunization.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, the two celebrities acknowledged that there is still a lot of work to be done, and that they are continuously learning from their experiences as national ambassadors.

Gary Valenciano and Anne Curtis pose for a photo with representatives of UNICEF Philippines. Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News

"[It's important to] serve as someone who can not just listen, but come back and think of what you can do, and pursue the solutions... If we're able to generate interest and actions from people, then they themselves will be part of the victory in the end," said Valenciano, who is dubbed as the country's "Mr. Pure Energy."

Curtis, for her part, said: "I think the key words are 'never stop' because you never stop learning and you never stop helping... Throughout the years, I've worked with UNICEF [and] there's always something new to learn to help the children."

ON PARENTING

Valenciano and Curtis renewed their contracts as UNICEF Philippines national ambassadors in time for the agency's celebration of Parenting Month.

When asked how he wants his children and grandchildren to remember him as a parent, Valenciano spoke of being a "selfless" man who prioritized their needs.

Valenciano said he wants to be remembered as a "selfless" parent. Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News

"My children know me and my grandchildren, especially my granddaughter. I think if she were to speak... Let's say I go home to heaven and they ask her, 'Hey, how do you remember your Papi? What would you say about him? How would you remember him to be?'" he began.

"I would like her to say something like, 'My Papi is a selfless man who cared more about me than when he did himself, even if he was the one that had all the conditions he had to deal with, with his health. He was a man after God's own heart, that even if he was not perfect as a grandfather, he served the perfect God,'" added Valenciano, who is set to release a book to mark his 40th year in the entertainment industry.

Curtis shares how she wants Dahlia to remember her as a mom. Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News

Curtis, for her part, initially said in jest that she wants her daughter Dahlia to remember her as "the best singer in the world."

"But it's true," she continued. "You may not be the perfect parent in the eyes of other parents or children. But in the eyes of your own child, you are the perfect parent."